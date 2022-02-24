JEE Main 2022: In the latest update for Joint Entrance Examination aspirants, the JEE Main 2022 website – jeemain.nta.nic.in has received a make-over. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which operates the JEE Main website has revamped it, sparking interest among students. While it may sound like a small development, it shows activity at the end of NTA, raising hopes for the notification for JEE Main 2022 soon.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay To Conduct Exam, Website Launched

The new website launched by NTA has a cleaner look with separate clear sections and archives. The information bulletin for JEE Main 2021 is also available, which can be accessed by students for quick reference. Students can also access old question papers and answer keys.

As for the update on the registration date, NTA has not yet announced dates for the examination. Sources have shared varied dates and have suggested that the registration process would begin from March 1 or the first week of March. The examination is expected to be conducted twice this year. Dates are likely to be announced soon.

Only two attempts this year

The National Testing Agency earlier announced that this year, students taking part in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) will get only two attempts. Before this, they used to get four attempts in the year 2021. This year the engineering entrance examination will be conducted in April and May, and the medical entrance, NEET-UG will take place in June or July. The application process for JEE Main 2022 includes four steps. The four steps are registration, application, image upload, and fee payment.

Notification on the JEE website reads, “Candidates who appeared for the first time in the class 12th (or equivalent) examination in 2020 OR 2021 AND successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2021 but were absent in BOTH papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE (Advanced) 2021 are eligible to directly appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022 and do not need to fulfil Criteria 1–4.”

“However, they must successfully register for the JEE (Advanced) 2022 on the online registration portal and pay the registration fee. Further, these candidates would be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE (Main) 2022 for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2022,” it reads further.