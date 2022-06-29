JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will end the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main)-2022 Session 2 on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the JEE Main 2022 exam can fill the application form through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Note, JEE Aspirants can apply till 9:00 PM tomorrow. According to the earlier notification, JEE Main Session 2 exam will be held between July 21 to 30, 2022.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip Released; Here's How to Download at neet.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Dates
- Submission of application form: June 1 to June 30, 2022
- Last Date for Payment of Application Fee Online: June 30, 2022(up to 11:50 PM)
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Official Website
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examination Dates
- The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam will be held on 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 July, 2022.
JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Who can Apply Online?
The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Not to be Postponed, Confirms Official; Admit Card Soon at neet.nta.nic.in
How to Apply Online For JEE Main 2022 Session 2?
- JEE Aspirants, visit the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Session 2 (two) Registration for JEE(MAIN) 2022
- For new users, register yourself on the portal. Now sign in using the system-generated Id and password.
- For Session 1 users, sign in using the application number and password.
- Fill out the JEE Main 2022 application form.
- Upload the documents.
- Pay the application fee.
- Download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in. Also Read - NEET UG 2022: From Exam Dates, Admit Card to Paper Pattern, Check All Important Details Here