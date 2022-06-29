JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will end the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main)-2022 Session 2 on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the JEE Main 2022 exam can fill the application form through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Note, JEE Aspirants can apply till 9:00 PM tomorrow. According to the earlier notification, JEE Main Session 2 exam will be held between July 21 to 30, 2022.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip Released; Here's How to Download at neet.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Dates

Submission of application form: June 1 to June 30, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Application Fee Online: June 30, 2022(up to 11:50 PM)

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Official Website

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examination Dates

The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam will be held on 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 July, 2022.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Who can Apply Online?

The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Not to be Postponed, Confirms Official; Admit Card Soon at neet.nta.nic.in

How to Apply Online For JEE Main 2022 Session 2?

JEE Aspirants, visit the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Session 2 (two) Registration for JEE(MAIN) 2022

For new users, register yourself on the portal. Now sign in using the system-generated Id and password.

For Session 1 users, sign in using the application number and password.

Fill out the JEE Main 2022 application form.

Upload the documents.

Pay the application fee.

Download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in. Also Read - NEET UG 2022: From Exam Dates, Admit Card to Paper Pattern, Check All Important Details Here