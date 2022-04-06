JEE Main 2022 Session 1: The National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the correction window for JEE Main 2022 Session 1. Engineering aspirants can make changes/ edit their JEE 2022 application form through the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Applicants can make changes in their application form till April 08, 2022. During the application correction window facility, the Aadhar verified candidates can change either candidate’s name, or father’s name, or mother’s name (any one only).Also Read - CUET 2022 Registration Process to Begin Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in | Know How to Apply

JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Step by Step Guide to Edit Application Form

Go to the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “ Correction for Session-1 of JEE (Main) 2022 “

“ Enter your login credentials such as Application No, password, and security pin.

Make changes in your application form.

Submit the JEE Application form

Save, Download the application form for future use.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1: List of Changes You Can Make

Mobile No, Email Address, Permanent Address, and Correspondence Address: No

For AADHAR verified Candidates

Candidate Name, Date of Birth, and Gender: No

No Father’s and Mother’s Name: A candidate can change either Father’s Name or Mother’s Name (any one only).

A candidate can change either Father’s Name or Mother’s Name (any one only). Category: Candidate can change either Category or re-upload Category Certificate and viceversa and not both.

Candidate can change either Category or re-upload Category Certificate and viceversa and not both. Sub-Category (PwD) : Candidate can change either Sub-Category (PwD) or re-upload Sub-Category Certificate and vice-versa. and not both.

: Candidate can change either Sub-Category (PwD) or re-upload Sub-Category Certificate and vice-versa. and not both. City and Medium: As per the provision made in Session-1

As per the provision made in Session-1 Qualification including Passing Year: Class 10 and Class 12

Class 10 and Class 12 Course: Candidate may be permitted to correct/add Course selected.

For AADHAR not verified Candidates

Candidate’s Name, Father’s, and Mother’s Name: A candidate can change either Candidate’s Name, or Father’s Name or Mother’s Name (any one only).

A candidate can change either Candidate’s Name, or Father’s Name or Mother’s Name (any one only). Category : Candidate can change either Category or re-upload Category Certificate and vice versa and not both.

: Candidate can change either Category or re-upload Category Certificate and vice versa and not both. Sub-Category (PwD) : Candidate can change either Sub-Category (PwD) or re-upload Sub-Category Certificate and vice-versa. and not both.

: Candidate can change either Sub-Category (PwD) or re-upload Sub-Category Certificate and vice-versa. and not both. Date of Birth and Gender –Yes

–Yes City and Medium : As per the provision made in Session-1

: As per the provision made in Session-1 Qualification including Passing Year: Class 10 and Class 12

Course: Candidate may be permitted to correct/add Course selected

This year, NTA will conduct JEE exams on April 21, April 24, April 25, April 29, May 1, and May 4, 2022. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.