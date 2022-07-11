JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Update: National Testing Agency(NTA) has once again reopened the application form for Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main)-2022 Session 2 today, July 11, 2022. Interested candidates planning to appear for the JEE Main 2022 exam can fill out the application form through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till July 12, 2022. Aspirants can note that the last date to pay the fee is July 12(up to 11:50 P.M).Also Read - Airports Authority of India, NHAI, IB, Railway Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Important Dates Here

Examination/Session: JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2

Duration of Re-opening of Application Forms: 11 July to 12 July 2022 (up to 11:00 P.M.)

Last date of submitting Fee online: 12 July 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

As per the Information Bulletin of JEE Main 2022, Candidates are requested to fill in the Application Form very carefully. No corrections will be permitted once the Application Form is submitted. The fee can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI, or Paytm Services.

Steps to Register For JEE Main 2022 Session 2?

Go to JEE Main 2022 official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the Registration for JEE(MAIN) 2022 Session 2 (two) available on the homepage.

Fill in your details such as name, educational qualifications, etc, and complete JEE Main registration 2022.

Login again using the system-generated id password.

Upload scanned images of photograph and signature.

Pay the JEE Main 2022 application fee.

Download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference.

Candidates shall ensure that the information entered by them in their respective online Application Form is correct.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card, Other Details

The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result

Earlier, today, NTA declared the result of Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) 2022 result for session 1. The JEE Main 2022 session 1 result for BE, BTech examination is now available on NTA’s official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in. The June session of JEE Main 2022 was conducted from June 20 to June 29, 2022. The JEE Main result for BArch paper 2 is still awaited.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates may also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email to jeemain@nta.ac.in.