JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Latest News: National Testing Agency(NTA) has reopened the application form for Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main)-2022 Session 2 today, July 06, 2022. JEE Aspirants can fill out the JEE Main 2022 application form through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till July 09 up to 11.00 PM. Candidates must note that the last date to pay the fee is July 9 up to 11.50 PM. The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course.Also Read - UGC NET 2022 Admit Card to Release Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Exam Begins From July 09

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Important Dates Here

Duration of Re-opening of Application Forms: 06 July to 09 July 2022 (up to 11:00 P.M.)

Last date of submitting Fee online: 09 July 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

How to Apply For JEE Main 2022 Session 2?

Below, we have also mentioned the application process through which the candidates can apply in an online manner:

Visit JEE Main 2022 official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Registration for JEE(MAIN) 2022 Session 2 (two)

Fill in your details such as name, educational qualifications, etc, and complete JEE Main registration 2022.

Login again using the system-generated id password.

Upload scanned images of photograph and signature.

Payment of JEE Main 2022 application fees.

Download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria

For appearing in the JEE (Main) – 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) – 2022 examination.

Examination Dates

The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam will be held on 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 July 2022. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

JEE Main 2022 Registration Last Date Note: July 09, 2022.