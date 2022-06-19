JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Latest News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination(Main) 2022 soon. However, the candidates must note that no official date has been announced for the same yet. Once released, the registered candidates can download their JEE Main 2022 hall tickets from the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be held between June 23 to 29, 2022. The exam will be held in 501 cities across the country and 22 cities in outside India.Also Read - MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1,326 Civil Assistant Surgeon, Other Posts| Read Details Here

Earlier, NTA released the intimation slips of examination city for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022.

JEE MAIN 2022 Admit Card: LIVE UPDATES

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card is likely to be released soon

Why is JEE Main 2022 Held?

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B.Planning courses in the Country.