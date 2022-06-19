JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Latest News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination(Main) 2022 soon. However, the candidates must note that no official date has been announced for the same yet. Once released, the registered candidates can download their JEE Main 2022 hall tickets from the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be held between June 23 to 29, 2022. The exam will be held in 501 cities across the country and 22 cities in outside India.Also Read - MHSRB Telangana Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1,326 Civil Assistant Surgeon, Other Posts| Read Details Here

Earlier, NTA released the intimation slips of examination city for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022.

  • JEE Main 2022 Admit Card is likely to be released soon

Why is JEE Main 2022 Held?

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B.Planning courses in the Country. Also Read - UPSC, DRDO, Bank Of Baroda Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

Live Updates

  • 9:39 PM IST

    JEE Main Admit Card 2022: What are the Details mentioned in the NTA JEE hall ticket?

    The following details will be available through the NTA JEE Mains 2022 admit card.

    Name of Candidate
    Roll Number
    Exam Name and exam conducting body
    JEE Main exam date 2022
    JEE Main Exam venue Address
    JEE Mains 2022 exam day guidelines

  • 9:24 PM IST

    JEE Main 2022: Has JEE Mains 2022 hall ticket been released?

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not released the JEE Mains 2022 admit card yet on the official website

  • 9:15 PM IST

    JEE Main admit card 2022: Credentials required to download NTA JEE hall ticket

    Students should note that in order to download the hall ticket, they must have their registration number and password.

  • 9:05 PM IST

    JEE Main 2022: Check Examination Date

    The session 1 of the JEE Main exam is scheduled to be held from June 23 to June 29.

  • 8:51 PM IST

    JEE Main 2022: How to Download Admit Card?

    Visit the official website of JEE NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
    On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2022 Admit Card.“
    Enter the login credentials such as the application number, and click on submit option.
    Your JEE Main 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
    Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference

  • 8:42 PM IST

    JEE Main 2022: Where can I download JEE Main 2022 Admit Card?

    The registered candidates can download their JEE Main 2022 hall tickets from the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in