JEE Mains 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 registration process. The registration portal is now live and candidates can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration window will be closed on March 31 and the last date to pay the fee is also March 31. This year, the NTA has introduced many changes to JEE Main application and the overall exam process. The test will be conducted in two sessions. Students who have completed class 12 or its equivalent exam in the year 2020, 2021 or appearing for class 12 board exams in 2022 are eligible to apply for JEE Main 2022. Applicants who successfully qualify in JEE Main and rank among the top 2.5 candidates be eligible for JEE Advanced 2022.

JEE Main 2022: How To Apply

To fill the JEE Mains 2022 registration form, candidates have to follow the below-given steps: Visit the NTA JEE Main 2022 official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022 / www.nta.nic.in 2022 Complete JEE Mains registration form 2022 using details name, mobile number and email address Fill detailed JEE Main 2022 application form with personal and educational details Uploading scanned images of photograph and signature Payment of JEE application fees Download confirmation page

JEE Main 2022: Languages in which exam will be conducted

JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in 13 regional languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE Main 2022: Exam Duration