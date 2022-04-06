JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday rescheduled the dates of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main to June and July. JEE Main 2022 session 1 will now commence from June 20, the engineering entrance will be held on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. While JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022. “JEE (Main) dates rescheduled to enable students across the country to prepare well for the exams,” the NTA wrote on Twitter.Also Read - NEET UG Exam 2022 to be Held on July 17: NTA Issues Notification on nta.ac.in | Details Here

“The registration for session 1 is over now. The schedule for inviting the online Application Forms for session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available soon,” NTA notification mentioned. Earlier, a section of students run a campaign on Twitter demanding 4 attempts and a sufficient gap between the sessions. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Application Correction Window Opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in| Check List of Changes You Can Make

JEE Mains Session 1 Dates

20 June,21 June,22 June,23 June,24 June,25 June,26 June,27 June,28 June,29 June Also Read - CUET 2022 Exam: Registration to Start Tonight at cuet.samarth.ac.in | Latest Update Here

JEE Main Session 2 dates

21 July, 22 July,23 July,24 July,25 July,26 July,27 July,28 July,29 July, 30th July

The JEE Main 2022 session 1 application correction facility has also been started from Wednesday, April 6. Those candidates who wish to make changes in the information provided by them will be able to edit the JEE Main 2022 application form by logging into the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in with their credentials.

The candidates who are preparing for the examination can visit the official website of the agency for all the latest updates i.e. nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in. Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes — BE and B.Tech — at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments.

It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.