JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to reopen the application window to register for JEE Main 2022 Second Session soon. Eligible candidates will be able to register online for JEE Main July Session paper 1 and paper 2 exams again. However, NTA is yet to notified about the JEE Main 2022 application opening and closing date.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Ends Today; Here’s How to Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 July session application closed on June 30 and it is scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30. “The Application window for the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) will be opened after the declaration of the NTA Score/Result of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 (June 2022). The schedule for the same will be informed separately,” NTA said in a statement. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Ending Soon; Here's How to Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Session 2 Application Form 2022: Steps To Register

Visit JEE Main 2022 official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link registration link available.

Fill in your details such as name, educational qualifications, etc, and complete JEE Main registration 2022

Upload scanned images of photograph and signature

Payment of JEE Main 2022 application fees

Download the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference

JEE Main 2022 session 1 was held from June 23 to June 29 in 501 cities across the country and 22 cities outside. The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects — Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam Begins Tomorrow: Check Documents To Carry, What’s Allowed, What’s Not