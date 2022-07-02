JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1. The Agency has also released the candidate’s response sheet and question paper for the session 1 exam. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2022 Exam can download the answer key from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can raise objections if any against the answer key from July 02 to July 04, 2022.Also Read - Udaipur Beheading: Curfew Relaxed For 4 Hours Today, 10-Hour Relief To Be Given On Sunday

JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Check Important Dates

Duration for Answer Key Challenge: 2 July to 04 July 2022 (up to 05:00 P.M.)

JEE Main 2022: How To Download JEE Main Session 1 Provisional Answer Key

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Click here for QP / Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of JEE(Main) 2022 Session 1 for Challenge. “

“ Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. To raise objections, candidates need to select the question number they wish to challenge.

What Happens If Objection Raised Against JEE Main Session 1 Answer Key is Found Correct?

If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

NOTE: No challenge will be accepted after 04 July 2022 (up to 05:00 P.M.)