JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Engineering aspirants can fill in the JEE Main 2022 application form through the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. This year, the JEE exam is scheduled to be held in two sessions: the first session will begin from March 21 to May 4, 2022. The second session is scheduled to begin from May 24 to 29, 2022.

JEE Main 2022: Steps by Step Guide to Apply

Go to the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Registration for JEE(Main) 2022”

A new webpage will open. Click on the New registration option.

Enter the required credentials such as the candidate’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, candidate date of birth, and others.

Candidates are required to fill and complete the application form.

Now, pay the application fee.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

List of Documents Required to Fill the Form

Scanned Images of Candidate’s Photograph, Signature, Category Certificate(wherever applicable), and PwD Certificate (wherever applicable)

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.

Scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG format (clearly legible).

format (clearly legible). The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly legible).

(clearly legible). The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb (clearly legible)

(clearly legible) Size of the scanned copy of Category certificate between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible)

(clearly legible) Size of the scanned copy of PwD certificate between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible)

For more details, go through the information bulletin shared below.