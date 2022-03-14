JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022. Earlier the JEE exam was scheduled to begin on April 16 and conclude on April 21. However, now the exams will commence from April 21 and conclude on May 4 2022. The decision has been taken following protests from a section of students who were demanding deferment of exams claiming that the board and JEE are clashing.Also Read - CMAT 2022: Management Test on April 9, NTA Releases Full Schedule | Here’s How to Apply

“Registration for the JEE (Main) – 2021 Session – 1 for the Academic Year 2022-23, is in progress. Meanwhile, representations are being received from the candidates seeking the change of dates of Session 1 of JEE (Main) – 2022 on account of the clashing of their Board Exam dates with the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1. In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, National

Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1", the statement issued by NTA read.

The revised schedule is as follows:-

“Candidates may please note that the correction in the particulars of the Online Application Form will not be allowed once the Application Form is submitted. Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates”, it added.