JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 1. The delay in the announcement of the result has left the students in a state of quandary. Many have been urging the authorities to come up with an update about the declaration of the results. However, the candidates must note that soon after the formal announcement of the JEE Main Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website of the agency i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.Also Read - JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 Likely To Declared Today, Cut-off Marks May Rise

The reasons behind the delay of the JEE Main Result 2022 are not known yet. Earlier, reports stated that the the session 1 result is likely to be declared by July 9, 2022 since JEE Mains Session 2 registrations were closing then. However, there were no updates on the official website regarding the JEE Main Result 2022. Also Read - UGC-NET Day 1: Technical Glitches at Several Centres, NTA Says THESE Candidates to Get Another Chance

JEE Main Result 2022: Expected Date

NTA is likely to announce the JEE Main Result 2022 by July 17. However, the candidates must note that the NTA officials are yet to reveal the exact date for the announcement of the results. Also Read - JEE Main 2022: Session 2 Registrations End Today On jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check Important Dates, Link To Apply Here

JEE Main Result 2022: Steps To Check Scores

To check session 1 result of JEE Main, candidates need to follow these steps:

Visit the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main result 2022 June link, available on the home page.

Enter application number and date of birth/password

Click on submit, and your JEE Main session 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

JEE Main Result 2022 Delayed

With no official announcement on NTA JEE Mains Result 2022 date and time, students have now taken to social media demanding answers alongside JEE Main 2022 Session 2 postponement.

Ye jee mains ka result kyu nhi declare kr rhe meri -75 dekh kr phatt gyi saalon ki lgta hai🤡#jeemains#jeemains2022 — Priyanshu Raj (@Priyyanshuraj) July 9, 2022