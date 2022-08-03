JEE Main 2022 Result Latest Update: For the candidates who are waiting for the JEE Main 2022 Results, here’s a big update for you. The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Result, which was earlier supposed to be declared by August 6 by the NTA, is expected to be delayed. The latest update comes as per the JEE Advanced 2022 schedule. Moreover, media reports suggest that the JEE Main 2022 Result is expected to be delayed by a week.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exams Begins Tomorrow; Check Important Instructions, Reporting Time, Other Details Here

In the meantime, the NTA has said that the JEE Advanced 2022 registration will begin from August 7, 2022 on jeeadv.ac.in. Due to this reason, it was expected that the NTA would declare the JEE Main 2022 result by August 6 or latest by morning of August 7. However, the reports now suggest that it is likely to be declared by August 10 or 12. The candidates must note that JEE Advanced 2022 registration will begin only after JEE Main 2022 Results. Also Read - LIVE JEE Main 2022 Result, Answer Key: NTA Releases JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the other hand, the NTA has also said that it would release JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer Key soon onjeemain.nta.nic.in. Hence, it is expected that the result would be released about a week form the answer key. Moreover, JEE Main Ranks are also expected to be announced along with JEE Advanced cut off. Also Read - LIVE NEET-UG 2022 Answer Key: Answer Key Likely to be Released This Week at neet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download

JEE Main 2022 answer key for Session 2 was expected to be released on August 3 or latest by August 4. After the answer key is released, the candidates can raise the objection till August 5 and the results are most likely by August 10 or August 12 at the latest.

The candidates must note that the registration for JEE Advanced would then begin from August 12, 2022 on jeeadv.ac.in. and the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam date of August 28, 2022 is unlikely to be changed.

At this time, the students are advised to check the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in for latest updates on the result and answer key.

Once released, the JEE Main 2022 result and answer key will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To raise objections for JEE Main answer key, the students will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. The fee is non-refundable for the candidates.