JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 exam. Once released, candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 Result from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the Agency released the Answer Key along with the candidate's response sheet and question paper for the session 1 exam. Registered candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key from July 02 to July 04, 2022.

Note, that the JEE 2022 Result will be announced after taking the objections into consideration. The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam was held between June 23 to 29, 2022. The exam were conducted in 501 cities across the country and 22 cities in outside India.

How to Download JEE Main Result 2022?

Go to the official website of JEE NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Download JEE (Main)2022 Session-1 Result. “

“ Enter the login credentials, if required.

The JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1 Result will be displayed on the screen.

JEE Main 2022 Result: Check Method of Resolving Ties

JEE Main 2022 Marking Scheme: BTech, BE Paper

Each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any 05 (five) questions out of 10. There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B.

As per the JEE Main 2022 Information bulletin, Tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in Paper1: B.E./B.Tech will be resolved in the following manner in descending order:

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by.

NTA score in Physics, followed by.

NTA score in Chemistry, followed by.

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by.

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics in the Test, followed by.

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by.

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test followed by.

Older in Age followed by.

Application Number in ascending order.

JEE Main 2022 Marking Scheme: BArch Paper

In Paper 2 A, BArch paper, 20 questions will be MCQs, and 05 (five) questions will have answers to be filled as a numerical value out of 10.

As per the JEE Main 2022 official notification, the Tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in Paper 2A: B. Arch will be resolved in the following manner:

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by.

NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by.

NTA score in Drawing Test, followed by.

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by.

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (Part-I) in the Test, followed by.

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (Part-II) in the Test followed by.

Older in Age followed by.

Application Number in ascending order.

JEE Main 2022 Marking Scheme: B.Planning Paper

In Paper 2B, B Planning, paper, 20 questions will be MCQs, and 05 (five) questions will have answers to be filled as a numerical value out of 10.

As per the JEE Main 2022 information bulletin, Tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in B. Planning will be resolved in the following manner: