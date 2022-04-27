JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 admit cards. Once released, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the recent updates, the registration process for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 ended at 11:50 PM on April 25, 2022.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Application Starts For 35 Posts; BE, BTech Degree Holders Can Apply at sbi.co.in

Candidates who were able to fill and submit the application form will only be able to download the JEE Main 2022 admit card for session 1. As per the revised schedule, JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be conducted on 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 June 2022. The second session will be held from July 21 to July 30, 2022. Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 3614 Apprentice Posts Begins Across India| Read Details Here

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card: Check Official Website

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of JEE, NTA — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card link.

link. Enter your login details and click on the submit option.

Your JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout to it for future reference.

Note, the admit card is the most important document that the students need to carry during the examination days. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 35 Posts at jkpsc.nic.in| Check Eligibility, Selection Process Here