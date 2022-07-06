JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 1 Paper 1 examination, today, July 06, 2022. Candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 B.E/ B.Tech Paper 1 Answer Key from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For Assistant Professor, Other Posts Before July 14| Here's Direct Link

Earlier, the Agency(July 02) released the JEE Main 2022 Provisional answer key for the session 1 exam. It is to be noted that JEE 2022 Final Answer Key was declared after taking the objections, raised by the students, into consideration. The JEE Main 2022 Result will be released soon.

As per the earlier notification, the JEE Main 2022 exams were held from June 23 to June 29, 2022. The exams will be conducted in 501 cities across the country and 22 cities in outside India.

Below are the steps and a direct link to download the JEE Main 2022 Answer Key.

JEE Main 2022: How to Download JEE Main Session 1 Final Answer Key?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE(Main) – 2022 (Session 1) – PROVISIONAL FINAL KEY B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I).”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

The JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 B.E/B. Tech Paper 1 answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main 2022 Result Update: The JEE MAIN 2022 Result will be declared soon.