JEE Main 2022 BArch, BPlanning Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA)will soon declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022 Main Session 1 paper 2(BArch and BPlanning) results. Once declared, candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 session 1 result through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that the Agency has already declared the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result for the BTech Paper. Below are the steps to download the JEE Main Session 1 scorecard.

How to Download JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Paper 2 BArch, BPlanning Result?

Go to the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Scorecard.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and click on the submit option.

Your JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Barch and BPlanning result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result: Check Other Details

Earlier On Friday(July 15), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2022 for this year. The NIRF Ranking 2022 was released for eleven categories — Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions. Here is a list of colleges that have secured top positions in Architecture disciplines of study.

NIRF Rankings 2022: Top ‘ARCHITECTURE’ Institutes In India