JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Paper 2 BArch, BPlanning Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA)will soon declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022 Main Session 1 paper 2(BArch and BPlanning) results. As per the TimesNow report, JEE Main 2022 session 1 Paper 2 result will be out by August 6, 2022. However, registered candidates must note that NTA has not released any specific date for the declaration of the answer key/ result. Once announced, they can download the JEE Main 2022 session 1 result through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.Also Read - NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Likely to be Released Tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

NTA is also expected to release the JEE Main 2022 Provisional Answer Key on its website. Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer keys. As per the Information bulletin of JEE Main 2022, they need to pay Rs 200 per question challenged as processing charges. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. Earlier, the Agency declared the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result for the BTech Paper. Also Read - TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 1089 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in| Check Salary, Notification Here

Below are the steps to download the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 result. To access the scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth. Also Read - DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Only Two Days Left to Register For 630 Posts; Apply Now at rac.gov.in

How to Download JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Paper 2 BArch, BPlanning Result?

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and click on the submit option.

Your JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Barch and BPlanning result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be entertained. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the information bulletin uploaded on the official website of JEE Main 2022.