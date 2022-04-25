JEE Main 2022 April Session Registration: The application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 will be concluded today, April 25, 2022. It must be noted that candidates can only apply online till 9:00 PM. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of NTA JEE — jeemain.nta.nic.in.Also Read - NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 2 Lakhs; Apply For Visiting Faculty Posts at nitrkl.ac.in

This year, National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct JEE Main 2022 in two sessions. As per the revised schedule, JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be held on 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 June 2022. The second session will be held from July 21 to July 30, 2022.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1: How Can I Apply Online?

Go to the official website of NTA — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Registration For JEE(Main) 2022’ option available on the homepage.

New users need to register first by clicking on the “ New Candidate Registration ” option.

” option. Enter your registration details and complete the online application form.

Fill the application form.

Upload the required scanned documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the JEE Main 2022 application form .

. Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Aspirants can click on the link given below to fill the form:

What is JEE Main 2022 Application Fee?

Candidates belonging to General Category are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 600. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to other categories are required to pay Rs. 325 as an application fee. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

When will JEE Main 2022 Registration End?

The online registration process for Session 1 will conclude on April 25 2022 at 9:00 PM in the evening. However, candidates will be allowed to pay their application fee until 11:50 PM.