JEE Main 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the result of Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) 2022 result for session. The JEE Main 2022 session 1 result for BE, BTech examination is now available on NTA’s official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in. The students, who appeared for JEE Main 2022 session 1 can check and download their by log-in with application number, date of birth and security pin. The NTA has also activated the direct link to download JEE Main scorecard for session 1 examination.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Result Delayed? When Will NTA Announce JEE Mains 2022 Result | Check Expected Date and Time

JEE Main Result 2022 direct link to check – Link 1 | Link 2 | Link 3

The JEE Main Result was declared after NTA released the JEE Main Final Answer Key for the Session 1 Papers of B.Arch, B.Planning, B.E and B.Tech. NTA formulated the the final answer keys after candidates raised objections to the provisional answer keys from July 2 to 4, 2022. The score card has been released for the JEE Mains 2022 Paper 1. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 Likely To Declared Today, Cut-off Marks May Rise

The June session of JEE Main 2022 was conducted from June 20 to June 29, 2022. The JEE Main result for BArch paper 2 is still awaited. The NTA is also yet to provide updates pertaining to cut-off marks and paper 2 result. Also Read - UGC-NET Day 1: Technical Glitches at Several Centres, NTA Says THESE Candidates to Get Another Chance

JEE Main Result 2022 – How To Check

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link– ‘Download Score Card of JEE(Main) Session 1_Paper 1’

On the new page, enter log-in details – application number, date of birth and security pin

JEE Main Result 2022 session 1 paper 1 will be displayed on the screen

Download JEE scorecard for June session and print a copy for future use.

Over 7 lakh students have appeared for the Session 1 Exams in June. The result for these candidates has now been declared by NTA and is available online.

Candidates who have cleared the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 will now be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam. The final cut off for the JEE Advanced 2022 would be released by NTA once the session 2 exams for JEE Main 2022 conclude.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registrations are currently underway as they were reopened for candidates on jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA is scheduled to conduct the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exams on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022.