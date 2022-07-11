JEE Main 2022 Result: Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2022) result for session 1 was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday. The scorecards of JEE Main 2022 session 1 are available on NTA’s official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has also released the topper’s list of JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam. As per the list, as many as 14 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile. The list include 10 students from general category, 2 students from OBC-NCL category and , 2 students from general-EWS category.Also Read - JEE Main Result 2022 Declared: Check Direct Links jeemain.nta.nic.in; Steps To Download Scorecard
The JEE Main 2022 toppers list
|S.No.
|Application Number
|Candidate Name
|State
|NTA Score
|1
|220310171727
|Penikalapati Ravi Kishore
|Andhra Pradesh
|100
|2
|220310148283
|Sneha Pareek
|Assam
|100
|3
|220310136025
|Sarthak Maheshwari
|Haryana
|100
|4
|220310375520
|Kushagra Srivastava
|Jharkhand
|100
|5
|220310169764
|Mrinal Garg
|Punjab
|100
|6
|220310178049
|Dheeraj Kurukunds
|Telangana
|100
|7
|220310176916
|Rupesh Biyani
|Telangana
|100
|8
|220310183262
|Jasti Yashwanth V V S
|Telangana
|100
|9
|220310283661
|Aniket Chattopadhyay
|Telangana
|100
|10
|220310664374
|Sumitra Garg
|Uttar Pradesh
|100
|11
|220310172697
|Polisetty Karthikeya
|Andhra Pradesh
|100
|12
|220310119531
|Navya
|Rajasthan
|100
|13
|220310404438
|Koyyana Suhas
|Andhra Pradesh
|100
|14
|220310299448
|Boya Haren Sathvik
|Karnataka
|100
NTA conducted the JEE Main 2022 session 1 for paper 1 (BE, BTech) from June 24 to 30 2022. A total number of 8,72,432 candidates were registered for JEE Main 2022 paper 1 exam. The examination was conducted at 588 test centers in 407 Cities including 17 cities outside India. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Result Delayed? When Will NTA Announce JEE Mains 2022 Result | Check Expected Date and Time
Candidates who have cleared the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 will now be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam. The final cut off for the JEE Advanced 2022 would be released by NTA once the session 2 exams for JEE Main 2022 conclude. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 Likely To Declared Today, Cut-off Marks May Rise
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registrations are currently underway as they were reopened for candidates on jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA is scheduled to conduct the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exams on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022.