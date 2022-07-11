JEE Main 2022 Result: Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2022) result for session 1 was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday. The scorecards of JEE Main 2022 session 1 are available on NTA’s official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has also released the topper’s list of JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam. As per the list, as many as 14 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile. The list include 10 students from general category, 2 students from OBC-NCL category and , 2 students from general-EWS category.Also Read - JEE Main Result 2022 Declared: Check Direct Links jeemain.nta.nic.in; Steps To Download Scorecard

The JEE Main 2022 toppers list

S.No. Application Number Candidate Name State NTA Score 1 220310171727 Penikalapati Ravi Kishore Andhra Pradesh 100 2 220310148283 Sneha Pareek Assam 100 3 220310136025 Sarthak Maheshwari Haryana 100 4 220310375520 Kushagra Srivastava Jharkhand 100 5 220310169764 Mrinal Garg Punjab 100 6 220310178049 Dheeraj Kurukunds Telangana 100 7 220310176916 Rupesh Biyani Telangana 100 8 220310183262 Jasti Yashwanth V V S Telangana 100 9 220310283661 Aniket Chattopadhyay Telangana 100 10 220310664374 Sumitra Garg Uttar Pradesh 100 11 220310172697 Polisetty Karthikeya Andhra Pradesh 100 12 220310119531 Navya Rajasthan 100 13 220310404438 Koyyana Suhas Andhra Pradesh 100 14 220310299448 Boya Haren Sathvik Karnataka 100

NTA conducted the JEE Main 2022 session 1 for paper 1 (BE, BTech) from June 24 to 30 2022. A total number of 8,72,432 candidates were registered for JEE Main 2022 paper 1 exam. The examination was conducted at 588 test centers in 407 Cities including 17 cities outside India. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Result Delayed? When Will NTA Announce JEE Mains 2022 Result | Check Expected Date and Time

Candidates who have cleared the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 will now be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam. The final cut off for the JEE Advanced 2022 would be released by NTA once the session 2 exams for JEE Main 2022 conclude. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 Likely To Declared Today, Cut-off Marks May Rise

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registrations are currently underway as they were reopened for candidates on jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA is scheduled to conduct the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exams on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022.