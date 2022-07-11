JEE Main 2022 Result: Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2022) result for session 1 was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday. The scorecards of JEE Main 2022 session 1 are available on NTA’s official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has also released the topper’s list of JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam. As per the list, as many as 14 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile. The list include 10 students from general category, 2 students from OBC-NCL category and , 2 students from general-EWS category.Also Read - JEE Main Result 2022 Declared: Check Direct Links jeemain.nta.nic.in; Steps To Download Scorecard

The JEE Main 2022 toppers list

S.No.Application NumberCandidate NameStateNTA Score
1220310171727Penikalapati Ravi KishoreAndhra Pradesh100
2220310148283Sneha PareekAssam100
3220310136025Sarthak MaheshwariHaryana100
4220310375520Kushagra SrivastavaJharkhand100
5220310169764Mrinal GargPunjab100
6220310178049Dheeraj KurukundsTelangana100
7220310176916Rupesh BiyaniTelangana100
8220310183262Jasti Yashwanth V V STelangana100
9220310283661Aniket ChattopadhyayTelangana100
10220310664374Sumitra GargUttar Pradesh100
11220310172697Polisetty KarthikeyaAndhra Pradesh100
12220310119531NavyaRajasthan100
13220310404438Koyyana SuhasAndhra Pradesh100
14220310299448Boya Haren SathvikKarnataka100

NTA conducted the JEE Main 2022 session 1 for paper 1 (BE, BTech) from June 24 to 30 2022. A total number of 8,72,432 candidates were registered for JEE Main 2022 paper 1 exam. The examination was conducted at 588 test centers in 407 Cities including 17 cities outside India. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Result Delayed? When Will NTA Announce JEE Mains 2022 Result | Check Expected Date and Time

Candidates who have cleared the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 will now be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2022 Exam. The final cut off for the JEE Advanced 2022 would be released by NTA once the session 2 exams for JEE Main 2022 conclude. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 Likely To Declared Today, Cut-off Marks May Rise

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registrations are currently underway as they were reopened for candidates on jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA is scheduled to conduct the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exams on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022.