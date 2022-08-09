JEE Main 2022 Result Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022 Main Paper 2(BArch and BPlanning) for sessions 1 and 2 examinations. Once released, candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 Result by visiting the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that JEE Main Session 1 and Session 2 Paper 1(BE and BTech) results have been declared.Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2022: Register For 282 Non-Executive Posts at gailonline.com; Applications Begins August 16

To access the JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth/password. JEE Aspirants must note that NTA is yet to release the answer key for the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2.

How to Download JEE Main 2022 Session 1/Session 2 Paper 2 BArch, BPlanning Result?

Go to the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE Main 2022 Session 1/Session 2 Paper 2 Result.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and click on the submit option.

Your JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Barch and BPlanning result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Compilation and display of result including overall Merit List/ Ranking of Paper 2A (B. Arch) or Paper 2B (B. Planning)

According to the information bulletin of JEE Main 2022, the NTA scores for each of the candidates in total in Paper 2A (B. Arch) or Paper 2B (B. Planning) for Session 1 as well as for Session 2 of JEE (Main)-2022 will be merged for compilation of results and preparation of overall Merit List/Ranking. The best of the two NTA Scores (Total) will be considered for further processing for those candidates who appeared in both sessions. In case of a tie, i.e. when two or more candidates obtain equal Total NTA Score in JEE(Main)- 2022,inter-se merit of such candidates shall be determined as per “Method of resolving ties.”

Check Method of Determining Merit