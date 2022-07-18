JEE Main 2022 Admit card: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card and Exam City Slips of the Joint Entrance Examination – Main 2022 Session 2 exams soon. Once released, students can download their hall tickets from NTA’s official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Session 2 is scheduled to be held from 21-30 July, 2022. According to recent followed in other NTA Entrance exams, the JEE Main Admit Card are expected to released 3-4 days before the Session 2 Exam begins. This gap has been maintained by NTA due to security for the candidates and the exam centre information.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card to Release Soon; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in