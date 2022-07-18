JEE Main 2022 Admit card: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card and Exam City Slips of the Joint Entrance Examination – Main 2022 Session 2 exams soon. Once released, students can download their hall tickets from NTA’s official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Session 2 is scheduled to be held from 21-30 July, 2022. According to recent followed in other NTA Entrance exams, the JEE Main Admit Card are expected to released 3-4 days before the Session 2 Exam begins. This gap has been maintained by NTA due to security for the candidates and the exam centre information.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card to Release Soon; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 admit card: Here's how to download

Visit official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on Session 2 admit card link

Enter the log-in credentials including application number and password

JEE Main 2022 hall ticket will appear on your screen

Download JEE Main 2022 admit card and take a print out for further references

Before the release of hall tickets, NTA will release the exam city slips for candidates. The exam city slip would contain information pertaining to the exam centre venue, city, time of exam, reporting time, date of exam, etc.

Students are advised to carry a printout of their admit cards to their respective exam centres once they are available, as they would not be allowed to enter the exam hall without their admit cards.

This year, NTA decided to conduct two sessions for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022. The first session of JEE Main 2022 was held on from 20-29 June and the result for the B.E and B.Tech Paper 1 was declared on July 11, 2022.