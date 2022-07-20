JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Release Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the admit card for Session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022. As per the NDTV report, the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card 2022 is likely to be released today, July 20, 2022. Once the hall ticket is issued, candidates can download it through the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Register For 1380 Posts at assamrifles.gov.in| Here's How to Apply

To download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Hall Ticket, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number, date of birth, and security pin. The JEE Main 2022 exam is likely to begin from July 23, 2022. The exam is scheduled to be held in CBT mode. Also Read - ICF Railway Recruitment 2022: Register For 876 Apprentice Posts Till July 26| Check Stipend, Other Details Here

Details Mentioned in the NTA JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket?

Here is a list of details that will be available on the NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card. Also Read - RRB NTPC Computer-Based Typing Skill Web Link Activated For Pay Level 5, 2; Check Details Here

Name of Candidate. Roll Number of the candidate. Exam Name and exam conducting body. JEE Main 2022 exam date. JEE Main 2022 Exam venue Address. JEE Mains 2022 exam day guidelines.

Below are the steps along with a direct link to download the admit card.

Step-by-Step Guide to Download JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card 2022

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Your JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

It is to be noted that JEE Main 2022 Session 1 B Arch and BPlanning Paper 2 Results are awaited. NTA is also expected to release the JEE Main 2022 advance intimation city slip soon on the official website.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Key Takeaways

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card : to release soon

: to release soon JEE Main Session 2 advance city intimation slip : To release soon

: To release soon JEE Main Session 2 Official Website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/