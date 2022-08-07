JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer Key Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) Session 2 exam for B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I) today, August 07, 2022. JEE Aspirants are advised to download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer Key by logging into the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the Academic Calendar of JEE Main 2022, JEE Main Session 2 exam for paper 1 was held between July 25 to July 29, 2022.Also Read - NEET UG 2022: NTA to Release NEET Answer Key, Result Soon at neet.nta.nic.in| Check Marking Scheme Here

Earlier, NTA released the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Provisional answer key on August 3, 2022. According to the NDTV reports, NTA has dropped six questions from the final provisional JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer key, whereas six questions have more than one right answer. Now, to tackle such a problem, let’s look at the Marking Scheme for both MCQs and Numerical Value Questions as mentioned in the Information Bulletin of JEE Main 2022. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Final Answer Key Released For Paper 1; Here's How to Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Marking Scheme

For Multiple Choice Questions: To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins Today at jeeadv.ac.in; Steps to Fill Application Form Here

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

marked will be given minus one mark (-1). Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

will be given no mark (0). If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options. If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have

attempted the question.

then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then percent equivalence is to be established on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted.

For Numerical Value Questions: There will be no negative marking for Section B. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it shall be addressed in the following manner:

Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)

Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered/Marked for Review: No mark (0).

No mark (0). If a question is found to be incorrect or the Question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.

It is to be noted that the JEE Main result 2022 will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. This year, nearly 6,29,778 candidates have applied for the engineering entrance exam. The examination was held at different Centres located in approximately 500 Cities throughout the country including 17 Cities Outside India.

JEE Asirants are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.