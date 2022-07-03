JEE Main 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency, NTA will close the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main)-2022 Session 2 today, July 03, 2022. JEE aspirants can make changes or corrections to their JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application form by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the earlier notification, candidates can make changes to their application form till 11:50 PM on July 03, 2022. The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam will be held on 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 July 2022.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2022 Likely Tomorrow at cbresults.nic.in; Check Alternate Ways to Download Class 10 Marksheet
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application Correction Window Important Dates
- Duration for Correction in Particulars: 01 July to 03 July 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.)
- Fields for Corrections: As per Annexure.
How to Edit JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application Form?
- Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on the link that reads, “Correction for JEE(MAIN) 2022 Session 2 (two)” available on the homepage.
- Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.
- Your JEE Main 2022 application form will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the application form and make changes to it accordingly.
- Once done, click on submit option.
- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Earlier on Saturday, the Agency released the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Session 1 answer key along with question papers and the recorded responses. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main)-2022. Also Read - DTC Manager Recruitment 2022: Apply For 11 Posts at dtc.delhi.gov.in| Check Salary Here Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Results to Release Soon: Here's How to Check Scores on DigiLocker, Umang App