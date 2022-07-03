JEE Main 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency, NTA will close the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main)-2022 Session 2 today, July 03, 2022. JEE aspirants can make changes or corrections to their JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application form by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the earlier notification, candidates can make changes to their application form till 11:50 PM on July 03, 2022. The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam will be held on 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 July 2022.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2022 Likely Tomorrow at cbresults.nic.in; Check Alternate Ways to Download Class 10 Marksheet

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application Correction Window Important Dates

Duration for Correction in Particulars: 01 July to 03 July 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

Fields for Corrections: As per Annexure.

How to Edit JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application Form?

Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Correction for JEE(MAIN) 2022 Session 2 (two)” available on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.

Your JEE Main 2022 application form will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application form and make changes to it accordingly.

Once done, click on submit option.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier on Saturday, the Agency released the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Session 1 answer key along with question papers and the recorded responses. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main)-2022.