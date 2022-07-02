JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application Correction: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main)-2022 Session 2 tomorrow, July 03, 2022. During this time period, JEE aspirants who have already submitted their JEE Main 2022 Application form can make changes, or corrections, to the application form. It is to be noted that candidates can make changes to their form till 11:50 PM on July 03, 2022. Students will have to log in through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in with their credentials, and make the required changes.Also Read - CUET UG Admit Card 2022 to Release Soon; Check Exam Date, Paper Pattern, All Important Details Here

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Important Dates Here

Duration for Correction in Particulars: 01 July to 03 July 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

Fields for Corrections: As per Annexure.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Check List of Changes You Can Make

For already registered candidates in Session 1 and applied for Session 2, correction will be allowed only in:

Course (Paper) Medium of Question Paper Examination Cities Additional Fee Payment (if applicable)

For candidates who registered for Session 2 only, the following will be applicable:

Mobile number, email address, permanent address, and correspondence address No For Aadhar verified candidates

All three fields verified i.e. candidate name, date of birth, and gender: No correction in these three fields Father’s and Mother’s Name: A candidate can change either Father’s Name or the Mother’s Name (anyone only). Category: Candidate can change either Category or re-upload Category Certificate and vice-versa and not both. Sub-Category (PwD): Candidate can change either Sub-Category (PwD) or re-upload Sub-Category Certificate and vice-versa and not both. City and Medium Qualification including Passing Year: Class 10 and Class 12 Course (Paper) For Aadhar not verified Candidates Candidate’s Name, Father’s, and Mother’s Name: A candidate can change either Candidate’s Name Father’s Name or Mother’s Name (anyone only). Category: Candidate can change either Category or re-upload Category Certificate and vice-versa and not both. Sub-Category (PwD): Candidate can change either Sub-Category (PwD) or re-upload Sub-Category Certificate and vice-versa. and not both. Date of Birth and Gender –Yes City and Medium Qualification including Passing Year: Class 10 and Class 12 Course (Paper)

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Here’s How to Edit Application Form?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,”Correction for JEE(MAIN) 2022 Session 2 (two)

Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

Your application will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application and make the changes in it.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Check Exam Date, Other Details Here

The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam will be held on 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 July 2022. For more details, candidates can check the official website of Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main)-2022.