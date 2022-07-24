JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Guidelines: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to begin the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 2 exam tomorrow, July 25, 2022. As per the official notification, the JEE Main session 2 exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Meanwhile, the afternoon shift will be held between 3:00 PM till 6:00 PM.Also Read - ISC Class 12 Result 2022 To Be Declared Today at cisce.org; Check Alternate Ways to Download Class 12 Marksheet

The engineering entrance exam is scheduled to be held on July 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022. The examination will be held at different Centres located in approximately 500 Cities throughout the country including 17 Cities Outside India. Aspirants are advised to download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To avoid any last-minute confusion, here is a quick look at the documents that candidates need to carry tomorrow along with what's allowed and what isn't during the examination.

JEE Main 2022: List of Documents You Need to Carry Inside Exam Hall

As per the Information Bulletin of JEE Main 2022, candidates are advised to carry only the following with them into the examination venue:

Candidates must carry JEE Main 2022 Admit Card to the examination centre.

to the examination centre. Candidates are advised to reach the venue on the exam day as per reporting time mentioned on hall tickets.

Candidates can and must carry a recent passport-sized photograph along with a valid photo Id proof (any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired) – School Identity Card/ PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E-Aadhaar with photograph/ Ration Card with photograph/ Class 12 Board Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph).

A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.

Additional photograph, to be pasted on the attendance sheet.

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml).

Personal transparent water bottle.

Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.

Mask and gloves.

PwD Certificate and Scribe-related documents, if applicable.

JEE Main 2022: What’s Allowed And What’s Not

Candidates must follow the instructions strictly as mentioned on the admit card. Mobile phones, calculators, or any sort of electronic gadgets are banned, candidates carrying these items will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Avoid wearing any metallic or expensive items like jewellery. As per the official JEE Main Information Bulletin, Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables, and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room. Wear light, comfortable clothing during the exam. Things like caps and mufflers must be avoided. Candidates are advised to report to the Examination Center well in time i.e. 2 hours before commencement of the examination. Candidates must adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines before and during the exam. Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination before the exam conclusion time.

The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and strictly follow them during the examination. The candidates may note that the Admit Card will not be sent by post.