JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to begin Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 exam from July 25, 2022. Aspirants are advised to download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card through the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. This year, nearly 6,29,778 candidates have applied for the engineering entrance exam. The examination will be held at different Centres located in approximately 500 Cities throughout the country including 17 Cities Outside India.

To download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Hall Ticket, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number, date of birth, and security pin. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link to download the hall ticket.

Reporting Time

Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Center well in time i.e. 2 hours before commencement of the examination. Candidates planning to appear for the examination must follow the COVID-19 Guidelines.

Mode of Examination

JEE (Main) – 2022 will be conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Timing of Examination for each Session: JEE (Main) – 2022 :

JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam will be held in two shifts.

The first shift will begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The second shift will be conducted between 3:00 PM till to 6:00 PM.

Pattern of Examination

The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same.

Subject wise distribution of Questions, Total Number of Questions and Marks

Name of the Subject Section A Section B Total Marks Physics 20 10 100 Chemistry 20 10 100 Mathematics 20 10 100 Total 90 300 (100 marks for each section)

Marking Scheme for Section A(multiple-choice questions) (MCQs)

Correct Answer or the most appropriate: Answer Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer/Multiple Answer Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered /Marked for Review No mark (0)

Marking Scheme for Section B(Numerical value)

Marking Scheme for questions for which the answer is a Numerical value is as follows.

Correct Answer or the most appropriate: Answer Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer/Multiple Answer Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered /Marked for Review No mark (0)

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Key Takeaways

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card : 21 July 2022(Thursday)

: 21 July 2022(Thursday) JEE Main Session 2 Official Website : https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ Name of Examination: JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022)

JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam: 25 July 2022 till July 30, 2022

25 July 2022 till July 30, 2022 Declaration of Result: To be displayed on the NTA website

The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.