JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Date Update: Big news for students appearing for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not conduct the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main 2022) Session 2 exam from July 21, 2022. As per the NDTV report, NTA's Director General Vineet Joshi has confirmed the news. The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam is likely to be held from July 23, 2022.

According to the earlier notification, the JEE Main 2022 second session was scheduled to be held between July 21 and 30, 2022. The Agency will soon release the admit card and the advance intimation city slip of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2022) Session 2. Once released, candidates can download it from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card 2022, JEE Aspirants need to enter their application number and date of birth/ password. This year, the exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to begin from 9:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM. The second shift will begin at 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card 2022: How to Download?

The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and strictly follow them during the examination. The candidates may note that the Admit Card will not be sent by post.

Visit the official website JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JEE MAIN 2022 Session 2 Admit Card 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as — the application number and date of birth/ password.

the application number and date of birth/ password. Your JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.