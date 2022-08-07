JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Final Answer Key Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) Session 2 exam for B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I) today, August 07, 2022. Registered candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer Key from the official website —jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Agency conducted the JEE Main Session 2 exam for paper 1 between July 25 till July 29, 2022.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins Today at jeeadv.ac.in; Steps to Fill Application Form Here

Meanwhile, the JEE Main Session 2 Paper 2 exam was held on Saturday, July 30, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the final answer key.

How to Download NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Final Answer Key?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY JEE – 2022 (Session 2) – PROVISIONAL FINAL KEY B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I).” A new PDF will open on the screen. Scroll the PDF to check the answers. Download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Final Answer Key and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check Updates on JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result