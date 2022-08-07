JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Final Answer Key Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) Session 2 exam for B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I) today, August 07, 2022. Registered candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer Key from the official website —jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Agency conducted the JEE Main Session 2 exam for paper 1 between July 25 till July 29, 2022.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Begins Today at jeeadv.ac.in; Steps to Fill Application Form Here
Meanwhile, the JEE Main Session 2 Paper 2 exam was held on Saturday, July 30, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the final answer key.
How to Download NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Final Answer Key?
- Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY JEE – 2022 (Session 2) – PROVISIONAL FINAL KEY B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I).”
- A new PDF will open on the screen.
- Scroll the PDF to check the answers.
- Download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Final Answer Key and take a printout of it for future reference.
Check Updates on JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result
The provisional answer key was released on August 3, 2022. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, between 03 August to 05 August 2022 (up to 05:00 P.M). The JEE Main result 2022 will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the information bulletin uploaded on the official website of JEE Main 2022.