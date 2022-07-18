JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Slips Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA)will soon release advance intimation city slip of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2022) Session 2. As per NDTV reports, the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam city slip is likely to release today, July 18, 2022. Once released, candidates can download it from the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. While Speaking to Careers 360, Sources in NTA said, “JEE Main July Session 2022 admit card is likely to be released tomorrow, and the exam city slips expected today, July 18.” It is to be noted that the exam city intimation slip will contain information about the city allotted to the students for their examination.Also Read - BDL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 18 Managerial Posts Begins at bdl-india.in| Details Inside

To download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card 2022, JEE Aspirants need to enter their application number and date of birth/ password. According to the earlier notification, JEE Main Session 2 exam will be held between July 21 and July 30, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to begin from 9:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM. The second shift will begin at 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM. Also Read - Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1659 Apprentice Posts at rrcpryj.org; 10th Pass Eligible

How to Download JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JEE MAIN 2022 Session 2 Admit Card 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as — the application number and date of birth/ password.

the application number and date of birth/ password. Your JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result 2022 Update

Note, the JEE Main Result 2022 for Paper 2 (B.Arch & B.Planning) has also not been declared yet. As per the notification, the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam was conducted between June 20 to 29, 2022. Also Read - Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2022: Register For 2800 Posts Before July 22| Check Notification, Eligibility Here

JEE Main Session 2 — A Brief Look