JEE Main Session 2 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA)will soon release the admit card for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination(Main) 2022. Once released, engineering aspirants can download their JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card from the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. According to the earlier notification, the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam will be conducted between July 21 to July 30, 2022.
JEE Main Session 2 will be held in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to begin from 9:00 AM to 12: PM. The second shift will begin at 3:00 PM and conclude at 6:00 PM. As per reports, the Agency is expected to release the JEE Main Session 2 advance city intimation slip on its website. However, no official date has been released by the Agency yet.
The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam city intimation slip will contain the information about the city allotted to candidates for their examination. To download NTA JEE main admit card 2022, a candidate needs to enter their application number and date of birth/password.
How to Download NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card?
- Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2022 Admit Card.”
- Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth and click on submit option.
- Your JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of it for future reference.
JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022 Update
It is to be noted that the JEE Main Result 2022 for Paper 2 (B.Arch & B.Planning) has also not been declared yet. The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam was conducted between June 20 to 29, 2022.
JEE Main 2022: Details Mentioned in the NTA JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket?
Here is a list of details that will be available on the NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card.
- Name of Candidate.
- Roll Number of the candidate.
- Exam Name and exam conducting body.
- JEE Main 2022 exam date.
- JEE Main 2022 Exam venue Address.
- JEE Mains 2022 exam day guidelines.
JEE Main Session 2 — Highlights
- JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam date: July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022
- JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card: to release soon
- JEE Main Session 2 advance city intimation slip: To release soon
- JEE Main Session 2 Official Website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/
NOTE: The NTA JEE Mains admit card 2022 download link will be activated on jeemain.nta.nic.in.