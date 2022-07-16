JEE Main Session 2 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA)will soon release the admit card for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination(Main) 2022. Once released, engineering aspirants can download their JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card from the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. According to the earlier notification, the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam will be conducted between July 21 to July 30, 2022.Also Read - SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Apply For 24 Assistant Manager Posts Before July 31| Check Salary, Other Details Here

JEE Main Session 2 will be held in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to begin from 9:00 AM to 12: PM. The second shift will begin at 3:00 PM and conclude at 6:00 PM. As per reports, the Agency is expected to release the JEE Main Session 2 advance city intimation slip on its website. However, no official date has been released by the Agency yet.

The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam city intimation slip will contain the information about the city allotted to candidates for their examination. To download NTA JEE main admit card 2022, a candidate needs to enter their application number and date of birth/password.

How to Download NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ JEE Main 2022 Admit Card .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth and click on submit option.

Your JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022 Update

It is to be noted that the JEE Main Result 2022 for Paper 2 (B.Arch & B.Planning) has also not been declared yet. The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam was conducted between June 20 to 29, 2022.

JEE Main 2022: Details Mentioned in the NTA JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket?

Here is a list of details that will be available on the NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card.

Name of Candidate.

Roll Number of the candidate.

Exam Name and exam conducting body.

JEE Main 2022 exam date.

JEE Main 2022 Exam venue Address.

JEE Mains 2022 exam day guidelines.

JEE Main Session 2 — Highlights

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam date : July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022

: July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022 JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card : to release soon

: to release soon JEE Main Session 2 advance city intimation slip : To release soon

: To release soon JEE Main Session 2 Official Website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/