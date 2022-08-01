JEE Main 2022 Answer Key Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination,(JEE) Main Session 2 Paper 1 exam. As per TimesNow Report, the JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 Answer Key is likely to be released today, August 01, 2022. However, JEE aspirants must note that NTA has not released any date for the declaration of the answer key or result. Once issued, candidates can download the JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 2 Exams Likely to Release Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Exam Schedule Here

The Agency conducted the JEE Main Session 2 exam for paper 1 between July 25 till July 29, 2022. Meanwhile, the JEE Main Session 2 Paper 2 exam was held on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Candidates must note that to access the JEE Main Answer Key, a candidate needs to enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth. Below are the steps and a direct link(to be active soon) to download the answer key.

How to Download JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 Answer Key ?

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 Answer Key” given at the bottom of the homepage. Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth. Your JEE Main Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the information bulletin uploaded on the official website of JEE Main 2022.