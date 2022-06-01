JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application Form: The National Testing Agency(NTA) on Wednesday started the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination- Main (JEE Main)2022 Session 2. Candidates can fill the JEE Main 2022 application form through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the earlier notification, NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam between July 21 to July 30, 2022.Also Read - IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Wonderful Job Opportunity For Graduates; Apply For 1544 Posts at idbibank.in| Check Salary Here

The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be conducted from June 20 to June 29, 2022. Below, we have also mentioned the JEE Main 2022 application process through which the candidates can apply in an online manner:

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Here’s How to Apply Online

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Session 2 (two) Registration for JEE(MAIN) 2022

Register on the portal by providing information such as personal details, present address, permanent address, password, and security pin.

Login again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill out the JEE Main 2022 application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee, if any, and submit the documents.

Save the JEE Main application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.