JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Update: As per the official notification, National Testing Agency(NTA) will end the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main)-2022 Session 2 today, July 12, 2022. Interested candidates planning to appear for the JEE Main 2022 exam can fill out the application form through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till 11:00 PM today. The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course. Candidates can submit/pay the online registration fee till 11:50 P.M on July 12.

Below are the important dates, steps, and a direct link to fill the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application form.

Check JEE Main Exam 2022 Important Dates HERE

Title Details JEE Main Session 2 last date to apply July 12, 2022 till 11:00 pm (TODAY) JEE Main Session 2 last date to pay the fees July 12 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.) JEE Main Admit Card release date to be announced soon JEE Main Session 2 exam dates July 21 to 30, 2022 JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key to be announced soon JEE Main Result for Session 2 to be announced soon

JEE Main Session 2 Application Form 2022: Steps To Register

Visit JEE Main 2022 official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Registration for JEE(MAIN) 2022 Session 2 (two) link.

Fill in your details such as name, educational qualifications, etc, and complete JEE Main registration 2022

Upload scanned images of photograph and signature

Pay the JEE Main 2022 application fees.

Download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates may also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email to jeemain@nta.ac.in.