JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration Update: As per the official notification, National Testing Agency(NTA) will end the registration process for Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main)-2022 Session 2 today, July 12, 2022. Interested candidates planning to appear for the JEE Main 2022 exam can fill out the application form through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till 11:00 PM today. The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course. Candidates can submit/pay the online registration fee till 11:50 P.M on July 12.
Below are the important dates, steps, and a direct link to fill the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application form.
Check JEE Main Exam 2022 Important Dates HERE
|Title
|Details
|JEE Main Session 2 last date to apply
|July 12, 2022 till 11:00 pm (TODAY)
|JEE Main Session 2 last date to pay the fees
|July 12 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.)
|JEE Main Admit Card release date
|to be announced soon
|JEE Main Session 2 exam dates
|July 21 to 30, 2022
|JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key
|to be announced soon
|JEE Main Result for Session 2
|to be announced soon
JEE Main Session 2 Application Form 2022: Steps To Register
- Visit JEE Main 2022 official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the Registration for JEE(MAIN) 2022 Session 2 (two) link.
- Fill in your details such as name, educational qualifications, etc, and complete JEE Main registration 2022
- Upload scanned images of photograph and signature
- Pay the JEE Main 2022 application fees.
- Download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference.
For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates may also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email to jeemain@nta.ac.in.