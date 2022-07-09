JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the application window to register for JEE Main 2022 Second Session today, on June 9. The Joint Entrance Examination 2022 Session 2 registrations are underway currently, and interested candidates would be allowed to fill the application forms till 11 pm Saturday on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.Also Read - JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA To Declare JEE Main June Session 1 Result At Jeemain.nta.nic.in Today, Details Here
NTA reopened the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registrations window on July 6, 2022 to give all eligible students another chance at the engineering entrance exam. As per the official notification, while the JEE Main 2022 application form filling window will close at 11 pm today, the fee submission would be allowed by 50 extra minutes till 11:50 pm. After the registration ends today, candidates can expect the JEE Main Admit Card 2022 also soon. Also Read - JEE Main Results 2022 Likely to be Declared Tomorrow, NTA Official Drops Big Hint
JEE Main Session 2 Application Form 2022: Steps To Register
- Visit JEE Main 2022 official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link registration link available.
- Fill in your details such as name, educational qualifications, etc, and complete JEE Main registration 2022
- Upload scanned images of photograph and signature
- Payment of JEE Main 2022 application fees
- Download the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference
Check JEE Main Exam 2022 important dates below
|Title
|Details
|JEE Main Session 2 last date to apply
|July 9, 2022 till 11:00 pm (TODAY)
|JEE Main Session 2 last date to pay the fees
|July 9, 2022 till 11:50 pm
|JEE Main Admit Card release date
|Likely after July 15, 2022
|JEE Main Session 2 exam dates
|July 21 to 30, 2022
|JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key
|Likely on August 1, 2022
|JEE Main Result for Session 2
|Likely around August 5, 2022
It is to be noted that some of these dates with regards to JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2022 are only tentative and based on trends seen in JEE Main Session 1. Once these dates are confirmed, it would be updated here. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2022 Date And Time Update: NTA To Announce JEE Result 2022 Soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in
Meanwhile, all the candidates waiting for JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 are reminded that results are expected today, on July 9, 2022. This time, NTA kept only two rounds of JEE exam, instead of four like in 2021