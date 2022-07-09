JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the application window to register for JEE Main 2022 Second Session today, on June 9. The Joint Entrance Examination 2022 Session 2 registrations are underway currently, and interested candidates would be allowed to fill the application forms till 11 pm Saturday on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.Also Read - JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA To Declare JEE Main June Session 1 Result At Jeemain.nta.nic.in Today, Details Here

NTA reopened the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registrations window on July 6, 2022 to give all eligible students another chance at the engineering entrance exam. As per the official notification, while the JEE Main 2022 application form filling window will close at 11 pm today, the fee submission would be allowed by 50 extra minutes till 11:50 pm. After the registration ends today, candidates can expect the JEE Main Admit Card 2022 also soon. Also Read - JEE Main Results 2022 Likely to be Declared Tomorrow, NTA Official Drops Big Hint

JEE Main Session 2 Application Form 2022: Steps To Register

Visit JEE Main 2022 official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link registration link available.

Fill in your details such as name, educational qualifications, etc, and complete JEE Main registration 2022

Upload scanned images of photograph and signature

Payment of JEE Main 2022 application fees

Download the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference

Check JEE Main Exam 2022 important dates below