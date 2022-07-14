NTA JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release JEE Main 2022 Admit cards soon. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the before releasing the admit card, the agency would be issuing the Session 2 exam city slips. According to the reports, NTA is likely to release the admit cards by July 17. Soon after the formal announcement of the hall tickets, the same will be available on the official website of the agency i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.Also Read - NEET 2022 LIVE: Delhi HC DISMISSES Plea For Postponement Of NEET UG Exam, Says 'There Is No Merit In Petition'

The National Testing Agency, NTA had earlier announced that it would be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam from July 21, 2022. Also Read - NEET UG 2022: OYO Offers 60% Discount For Female Aspirants On Stay In Hotels on Exam Day | Here’s How to Avail Scheme

The candidates must also note that the JEE Main 2022 Result for Session 1 Paper 2 is also expected to be released soon. As per the information, NTA is expected to release the JEE Main Paper 2 B.Arch and B. Planning result on the official website. Also Read - NEET UG 2022: From Dress Code, Barred Items to Documents Candidates Need to Carry; All You Need to Know

The NTA had earlier released the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result for Paper 1 – B. Tech entrance examination. About 8, 72, 432 candidates had registered for Paper 1 of JEE Main 2022 examination. Of these, 7, 69, 589 candidates had appeared for the examination, result of which has now been released.

After declaration of the result, the window for registration for Session 2 was reopened by NTA. The same closed on July 12. All those who have appeared for Paper 2 and those who have registered for Session 2 are asked to keep a close eye on the official website.

Candidates can also bookmark this page for all the latest updates.