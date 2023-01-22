Home

JEE Main 2023 LIVE: NTA to Release JEE Main Admit Card for January 25 Exam Soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA is conducting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main)2023 Session 1 at different Centres located in 290 cities throughout the country and 18 cities outside India.

JEE Main 2023

JEE Main 2023 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card today. Soon after the formal announcement of the admit card, the candidates who have registered for the examination can download the hall ticket from the official website of the NTA i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main Admit Card 2023 will be released for January 25 exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier released the admit card for January 24 Exam.

The official notice released on January 21 informing about admit card release date reads, “The candidates can download their Admit Cards from the website jeemain.nta.nic.in w.e.f. 21.01.2023 (Saturday) for the first day of session 1 i.e 24 January (Tuesday) The admit cards of candidates for 25th January i.e day 2 will be released tomorrow and for other dates will be released subsequently.”

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Follow these steps to download hall ticket

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official website of the agency i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link provided for JEE Main 2023 Admit Card

Enter your application number and other details

Post submitting details, JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

JEE Main 2023: Key Details

The JEE Main 2023 exam will be conducted in two shifts.

The first shift will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon

The second shift will be conducted between 3 pm and 6 pm.

Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry admit cards to the exam hall.

B.E, B.Tech exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 and February 1, 2023 and B.Arch, B.Planning will be conducted on January 28, 2023 – 2nd Shift.