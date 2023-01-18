Home

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Big Update: NTA To Release Hall Ticket Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in | Important Deets Inside

JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates to be Declared on Dec 2

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Admit Card for the first session soon. The candidates who are preparing for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the admit card. The JEE Main 2023 exam city slip was expected to be out by the second week of January, while the admit card was supposed to be released by the third week.

Soon after the formal announcement of the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card, the candidates will be able to download the admit card on the official website of the agency jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The correction window for the admit card was closed on January 14, 2023. The admit card is expected to be released anytime soon. The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country.

Here is how to download the admit card:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Go to the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Open the link to download JEE Main session 1 admit card.

Login with application number and date of birth.

Download the admit card

Take a printout of the admit card in colour and on A4 size paper.

The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. JEE Main exam will be conducted in two shifts.

Details Mentioned on IIT JEE Main 2023 Admit Card

Candidates will be able to check the following details in the NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card :

Candidate’s name

Father’s name

Date of birth

Gender

Category

State of eligibility

JEE Main 2023 roll number

Paper that the candidate will be appearing for

JEE Main 2023 application form number

Allotted exam centre of JEE Main 2023

Allotted date and time

Signature and photograph of the candidate

Candidate’s parent’s signature

Guidelines for examination

JEE Main admit card 2023 – These Items are Not permitted inside the JEE Main 2023 exam centre?

Any type of electronic devices

Stationary/Paper

Pencil box/instrument/geometry box

Purse/wallet/handbag

Eatables/water/tea/coffee/cold drinks

Mobile phone/earphone/microphone/pager

Any metallic item

Camera/tape recorder

NTA JEE Main 2023 admi card – Items allowed inside JEE Main 2023 exam centre

JEE Main admit card 2023

Photo identity proof

Sanitiser

Ball point pen

Masks and gloves

Transparent water bottle

Diabetic candidates will be able to carry sugar tablets, fruits (like banana/apple/orange) and transparent water bottles.