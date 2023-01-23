JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Live NOW: Session 1 Hall Tickets RELEASED, Steps To Download Here

Home

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE Main 2023 First Session in January

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for JEE Main 2023 exams. The candidates who are preparing for the January 25 examination can now download the admit card from the official website of NTA i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2023 admit card is one of the most important documents that the candidates must carry during the examination. The candidates must note that no student will be allowed to sit in the examination without proper document.

Engineering entrance exam JEE-Main will be conducted from 24 to 31 January, except on Republic Day, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced. The second session of the exam will be held in April. Applications for the exam will be accepted from 15 December to 12 January.

HERE’S HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE JEE MAIN ADMIT CARDS

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card:

Go to the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main admit card link to download the admit cards

Enter all the required details

Click on Submit and your admit card will appear on the screen

Check all the details in the admit card

Download it for future reference

