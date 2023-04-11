Home

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Released for April 11, 12 Exams on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 exams scheduled for April 11, and April 12 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 exams scheduled for April 11, and April 12 2023. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download the JEE Main admit card from the official website of NTA i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can download JEE Main admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

“The entrance test started on April 6 and will end on April 12. The candidates scheduled to appear on 11 April 2023 and 12 April 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 09 April 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin”, reads the official

How to download JEE Main admit card

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, open the JEE Mains admit card download link.

Key in your log in credintials

Download and take the print out for future reference.

