JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card Released for April 8 Exam: Report

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card Latest Update: This year, JEE Main examination for the April session will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and April 12, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main anytime soon. As per the Careers360 report, JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit card for the April 8 exam has been published on the official website. However, the admit card link can’t be seen on the website. JEE aspirants must use their application number to download the hall ticket.

The name of the candidate, date of birth, signature, photograph, exam date and time, and test centre are some of the details mentioned on the hall ticket. The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: How to Download Online?

Visit the official website of JEE Main at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Go to the designated JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card link

Enter the login credentials such as JEE Main application number and dates of birth.

and dates of birth. Submit the login details and download NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card.

This year, JEE Main examination for the April session will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and April 12, 2023. It is to be noted that the JEE Main 2023 exam city slip and JEE Main 2023 admit card for April 6 examination have already been published on the website. The examination is being held for about 9.4 lacs candidates at different Centres located in approximately 330 Cities throughout the country including 15 Cities Outside India. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

