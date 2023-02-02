Home

JEE Main 2023: Anxious Students Urge NTA to Release JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Early

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Latest Update: According to the latest trends, soon after the exam is concluded, the NTA releases the provisional answer key and then allows the candidates to raise objections on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Latest Update: Session one of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 concluded on Wednesday and the aspirants are now waiting for the JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key. The anxious students are now urging the NTA to release JEE Main 2023 Answer Key early.

Amid students’ demand, it is expected that the NTA will soon release the provisional answer key for the candidates soon. Only after the provisional and final answer keys are released, the NTA will announce the final results of the exam. As of now, no official dates have been confirmed for the result, however, it is likely to be released before the commencement of the session 2 exam.

When Will JEE Main 2023 Answer Key be Released?

According to the latest trends, soon after the exam is concluded, the NTA releases the provisional answer key and then allows the candidates to raise objections on jeemain.nta.nic.in. After careful consideration of the objections raised by the candidates, the NTA then releases the final answer key.

And after releasing the final answer key, the NTA will announce the results of the candidates who appeared in the exam.

JEE Main Answer Key 2023: Here’s How to Check

Visit the official site of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main Exam Session 1 Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The NTA concluded the Session 1 of JEE Main 2023 on February 1. The BE, BTech (paper 1) exam was held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.