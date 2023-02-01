Home

JEE Main 2023 January Session Answer Key, Result Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Tentative Dates Here

Candidates who have appeared for the January session examination can check and download JEE Main Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website at NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the January session examination can check and download JEE Main Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website at NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Till now, the exam conducting body has not released any exact date or time for the declaration of the answer key/result. However, looking at past trends, students can expect the JEE Main 2023 answer key to be released in the first week of February.

JEE Main 2023 Important Dates (Tentative) Here

Online Submission of Application Form 15 December 2022 to 12 January 2023

(up to 09.00 P.M.) Last date for successful transaction of prescribed Application Fee 12 January 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.) Announcement of the City of Examination Second week of January 2023 Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website Third week of January 2023 Dates of Examination 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 January 2023 Display of Question Paper attempted by the

Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting

challenges To be displayed on the NTA website (Tentative first week of February 2023) Declaration of Result To be displayed on the NTA website Official Website jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

JEE MAIN 2023 PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY

“The NTA will display the Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/, with a Public Notice, issued to this effect on the said website, to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a nonrefundable online payment of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as processing charges. The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days,” NTA in the information bulletin said. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered.

HOW TO CHECK JEE MAIN ANSWER KEY/ RESULT 2023?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Main 2023 Answer Key/ Result.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, and password.

Click on the submit option. Your JEE Main 2023 Answer Key/ Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main January Session Result

The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of JEE (Main) – 2023 will be entertained. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.