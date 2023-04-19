Home

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key: Know Tie-Breaking Policy to Resolve Equal NTA Scores

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Expected Date And Time: To access and view your JEE Main 2023 answer key, registered aspirants need to enter his/her using their application number and date of birth.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Provisional Answer Key Expected Date And Time: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main Session 2 examination anytime soon. As per reports, JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Provisional Answer Key is expected today, April 19, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Provisional Answer Key by visiting the official website —

To access and view your JEE Main 2023 answer key, registered aspirants need to enter his/her using their application number and date of birth. Candidates will be provided with an opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer key. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared.

JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key: Check the tie-breaking policy to resolve equal NTA scores For Paper 1

Method of resolving ties: Tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech will be resolved in the following manner in descending order:

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by NTA score in Physics, followed by NTA score in Chemistry, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test followed by Older in Age followed by Application Number in ascending order

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key: Check tie-breaking policy to resolve equal NTA scores For Paper 2A(B.Arch)

Paper 2A (B.Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in Pen and Paper Based (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

Tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in Paper 2A: B. Arch will be resolved in the following manner:

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by NTA score in Drawing Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (Part-I) in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (Part-II) in the Test followed by Older in Age followed by Application Number in ascending order

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key: Check the tie-breaking policy to resolve equal NTA scores For Paper 2B(B.Planning)

Paper 2B (B. Planning) Part-I: Mathematics, Part-II: Aptitude Test, and Part-III: Planning-Based Questions in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.

Tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in B. Planning will be resolved in the following manner:

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by NTA score in Planning Based Questions, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (Part-I) in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (Part-II) in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Planning Based Questions (PartIII) in the Test followed by Older in Age followed by Application Number in ascending order

How to View Your JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key For April Session?

Visit the official website of the NTA Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main examination at . Check the Candidate’s Activity section. Find the link that reads,” Download JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key.” Enter the required login details such as the NTA JEE application number and date of birth(as given at the time of registration). Your JEE Main Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA ( ) and ( /) for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.