JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: Response Sheet Expected Today on jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: The NTA is likely to release the JEE Main Answer Key 2023 for the second session at around 7 PM today. Stay tuned for more updates here.
JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2, 2023 on April 15 and the candidates can expect the provisional answer key anytime soon. Reports suggest that the NTA could announce the JEE Main 2023 answer key on Wednesday that is today. After the JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key is released, the candidates will be given an opportunity to challenge the answer keys. On the basis of the provisional answer key, the JEE Main 2023 result will be prepared by NTA.
