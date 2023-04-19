Top Recommended Stories

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: Response Sheet Expected Today on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: The NTA is likely to release the JEE Main Answer Key 2023 for the second session at around 7 PM today. Stay tuned for more updates here.

Updated: April 19, 2023 12:55 PM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

The JEE Main Result 2023 for April Session is expected to be declared on or before April 23, 2023.
Live Updates

  • 12:55 PM IST

    JEE Main Answer Key 2023: List of Websites to Check Response Sheet

    jeemain.nta.nic.in

    nta.ac.in

  • 12:54 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 Answer Key: Fee For Raising Objections

    To raise objections in the JEE Main Answer Key, the candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee for each question. The NTA will share more details along with answer keys.

  • 12:52 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 Answer Key: Credentials Required

    Application number.
    Date of birth.

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2, 2023 on April 15 and the candidates can expect the provisional answer key anytime soon. Reports suggest that the NTA could announce the JEE Main 2023 answer key on Wednesday that is today. After the JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key is released, the candidates will be given an opportunity to challenge the answer keys. On the basis of the provisional answer key, the JEE Main 2023 result will be prepared by NTA.

Published Date: April 19, 2023 12:50 PM IST

Updated Date: April 19, 2023 12:55 PM IST

