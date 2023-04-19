JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: Response Sheet Expected Today on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Home

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2, 2023 on April 15 and the candidates can expect the provisional answer key anytime soon. Reports suggest that the NTA could announce the JEE Main 2023 answer key on Wednesday that is today. After the JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key is released, the candidates will be given an opportunity to challenge the answer keys. On the basis of the provisional answer key, the JEE Main 2023 result will be prepared by NTA.

