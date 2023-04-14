Home

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key: Know Release Date And Time

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Release Date And Time: Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Release Date And Time: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conclude the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main examination tomorrow, April 15, 2023. Soon, NTA will release the provisional answer key. Aspirants will be provided with an opportunity to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a nonrefundable online payment of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as processing charges.

Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. “No grievance with regard

to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of JEE (Main) – 2023 will be entertained,” NTA in JEE Main Information bulletin said.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 – Release Date And Time

According to the trend, the provisional answer key is expected to be released next week, and the final key is likely to release in the third week of April. The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 result is expected to be declared in the last week of April. However, these dates are tentative. Till now, NTA has not released any date or time for the declaration of JEE Main 2023 Result, and Answer Key.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key- Highlights

Display of Question Paper attempted by theCandidate and Answer Keys for inviting challenges: To be displayed on the NTA website

Declaration of Result: To be displayed on the NTA website

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: How to Download JEE Main 2023 Answer Key?

Visit the official website of JEE Main at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the designated JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key link.

The link will be available in the Candidate’s Activity section.

Enter the login credentials such as JEE Main application number and dates of birth.

and dates of birth. Submit the login details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download NTA JEE Main 2023 answer key and take a printout of it for future

JEE Main 2023 entrance exam for the second/April session was conducted on April 06, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, and April 15, 2023. NTA will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) for about 9.4 lacs candidates at different Centres located in approximately 330 Cities throughout the country including 15 Cities Outside India. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA ( ) and ( /) for the latest updates.

