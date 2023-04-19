Home

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Candidates who are not satisfied with the JEE Main 2023 Session Answer Key can raise objections against it from April 19 to April 21, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has finally released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main examination today, April 19, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer key by visiting the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, candidates who are not satisfied with the JEE Main 2023 Session Answer Key can raise objections against it from April 19 to April 21, 2023.

“Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,”NTA in an official notification said.

JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key, Result Update

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

JEE Main 2023 Recorded Response

Along with the provisional answer key, NTA has published the question papers with recorded responses for (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B. Planning) on the website. This year, the JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 examination was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and April 15, 2023, in various cities throughout the Country and cities outside India in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key -Highlights

Examination / Session: JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 Duration for Answer Key Challenge: 19 April to 21 April 2023 (upto 05:00 PM) Paper: Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) Paper 2A (B.Arch.) Paper 2B (B. Planning)

JEE Main 2023: How to Raise Objections Against JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the answer key.

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE – Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Challenge .” Enter the login credentials such as the JEE application number, and password/ date of birth. Click on the submit option. Click ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’ You will see the Question IDs in the below sequential order for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option’ stands for the most appropriate Answer Key by NTA. If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box . You may upload supporting documents for which you can select ‘Choose File’and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file). After clicking your desired option, for Mathematics / Physics / Chemistry for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.), Mathematics / Aptitude Test for Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Mathematics /Aptitude Test / Planning for Paper 2B (B.Planning), scroll down and ‘Save your Claim’ and move to the next screen. You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged. Click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’. Select the Mode of Payment and Pay a non-refundable processing fee @ ₹ 200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

The Payment for the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking till April 21, 2023 (up to 05:30 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA ( ) and ( /) for the latest updates.

